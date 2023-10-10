Wayne Wonder’s 2002 hit “No Letting Go” has hit the 100 million stream milestone on music streaming platform Spotify.

According to Dancehallmag.com, the song surpassed 100 million streams on Monday. This is first of his songs to accomplish this.

No Letting Go ultimately spent eight weeks on the UK Singles Chart, peaking at No. 3, and enjoyed a 31-week run on the US Billboard Hot 100, where it reached No. 11.

The song also achieved Top 40 status in multiple countries, including Belgium, Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, and Germany.

It has received Gold certifications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, signifying sales and streaming of 500,000 and 400,000 units, respectively.

In 2003, the track served as the lead single for Wonder’s 11th studio album, No Holding Back, released under VP Records.

The album, which earned Wayne his only Grammy Award nomination for Best Reggae Album in 2004, included songs such as Bounce Along, Friend Like Me, Glad You Came My Way, Perfect Proposal, Enemies with Supriz, and Saddest Day.