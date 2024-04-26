Police here are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a partially decomposed body in Argyle.

According to a release from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the body was found on April 24th at around 3 PM.

Police Officers from the Biabou Police Station received the report and responded to it where they met the male body lying naked on his back. The deceased was later identified by a relative to be that of Arnis Marshall, a retiree over the age of 60.

The release from the RSVGPF states that his daughter called him about 2:30 pm that same day but he did not respond. She later sent someone to check on him which led to the discovery. The body was pronounced dead on the scene by Dr Maikel Macco and Magistrate Colin John authorized the removal of the body.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death.