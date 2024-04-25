Usain Bolt has now joined Chris Gayle, as an ambassador for the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 tournament.

The tournament is set to be held jointly in the West Indies and the United States.

On Wednesday 24th, the International Cricket Council (ICC) premiered a video advertisement with Bolt and Gayle taking jabs at each other over who was faster on the track and on the pitch.

Alongside Dancehall superstar Sean Paul and Trinidadian artiste Kes, Bolt will be promoting the tournament, beginning with an appearance in next week’s release of the music video for the competition’s official anthem.

As well attending the T20 World Cup matches in the West Indies, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist will also participate in fan engagement events to promote cricket within the US.