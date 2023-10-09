Tinting on vehicles in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be regulated in the near future in an attempt to combat criminal activity.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during an appearance on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said that criminals have used significantly dark tinting on vehicles to make their detection more difficult.

“There are three important pieces of legislation coming, they’re in the draft already, one to regulate the tint on vehicles, because criminals or persons suspected of criminal activities have been using tinted vehicles to make detection more difficult. I know some persons are going to object but the point is this, we have to be reasonable and we have to think of the entire country. I know some persons like to have the tint and be inside there and nobody can see them, and so, a lot of privacy and the rest of it,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the evidence found here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and across the region as well as from various advisors shows that this is an area that needs to be addressed.

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Ralph E Gonsalves on Regulation of Tint.