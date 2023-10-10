The United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland have been announced as the hosts of 2028 European Championship.

The UK and Ireland’s joint bid ran unopposed after Turkey withdrew to focus on a bid with Italy for Euro 2032, which was also confirmed at a meeting in Switzerland, BBC Sport reports.

London’s Wembley Stadium and Glasgow’s Hampden Park hosted games at Euro 2020.

It is understood that the bid proposes that Cardiff’s Principality Stadium hosts the opening match of the 2028 tournament with the final at London’s Wembley.