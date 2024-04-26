As Child Abuse Awareness Month comes to a close, Vincentians are being urged to also protect the young boys of the nation from sexual abuse

Corporal of Police, Samuel Cromwell, attached to the Sexual Offences Unit, during an appearance on WE FM’s Cop Chat program, said while he applauded the attention being paid to young females, called on the public to pay close attention to young males as they, too, are vulnerable.

“We parents have to be careful with our children, where they go, what they do and who they associate with. And not only for your girl children, also the boys, because the boys are being also affected too, when you also look at it from a sexual point of view, okay? So don’t just try to protect the girls when you come to sexual offenses, you also have to protect your boys.” Corporal Samuel said.

Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month has been recognized all April, with various activities taking place. The month of activities will culminate today with a Torch Run, March and Rally.