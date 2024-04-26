The Privy Council’s Judicial Committee has recommended that the Jamaican government will cover the legal fees for Dancehall Icon, Vybz Kartel and his co-defendants’ appeal against their 2014 murder conviction.

The murder convictions of Kartel, Shawn Storm and two other men were recently overturned by the Privy Council’s Judicial Committee.

According to Dancehall Mag, the order to cover the costs was not included in the Privy Council’s judgment handed down on March 14th, when the defendants’ murder convictions were overturned due to juror misconduct.

The amount will be determined through negotiations between the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the defense team.

In March, the Privy Council also recommended that Jamaica’s Court of Appeal determine whether a retrial is necessary for the murdering of Clive “Lizard” Williams.

The Court of Appeal has since scheduled a five-day hearing, beginning June 10th.