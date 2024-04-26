One man is dead following a police-involved shooting here in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Romano Pompey of Redemption Sharpes, also known as ‘Merciless’.

According to the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), at around 8:50 pm, officers were conducting routine patrol in the Redemption Sharpes area when they received credible intelligence regarding the whereabouts of a suspect linked to a previous violent crime.

The suspect identified as Romano Pompey aka ‘Merciless’ was wanted in connection with a shooting incident that occurred earlier that day.

Upon encountering the police, it is reported Pompey pointed a firearm at the police, posing an immediate threat to the officers. As a result, he was fatally wounded at the scene.

A pistol and 13 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the deceased. No police officers were injured during the encounter.

The RSVGPF says the incident is under investigation by the appropriate authorities to ensure all actions taken were in accordance with law enforcement standards.