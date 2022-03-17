Villarreal scored three late goals to move into the Champions League quarter-finals as Juventus went out in the last 16 for a third successive year.

The Spanish side did not have a shot on target before substitute Gerard Moreno converted a 78th-minute penalty after Daniele Rugani fouled Francis Coquelin.

Defender Pau Torres added a second when he finished from six yards as Juventus failed to deal with a corner.

Arnaud Danjuma made it 3-0 with another penalty after Matthijs De Ligt handled.

The draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Friday at 11:00 GMT and Villarreal will be in the last eight of the competition for the first time since 2008-09 and only the third time in their history.