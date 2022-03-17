Jamaican singer Shenseea will be joining Sizzla as one of the headline acts for Reggae Sumfest 2022.

The announcement comes just days after releasing her debut album Alpha through Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records and immediately follows her album launch in Kingston. It’s no surprise that Shen was asked to perform. Alpha has debuted No 1 on iTunes Reggae charts and has been the talk of the town since its release.

These new accolades, however, are just to be added to her many wins. In 2021, she became the first female dancehall artist to chart on Billboard’s Top 100 in 17 years and was the only female featured on Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ which earned her and other contributors to the project a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.

Known as the greatest Reggae/Dancehall show on earth, Sumfest has boasted iconic acts such as Vybz Kartel, Popcaan, Spice, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, and Sean Paul as well as international artists including Rihanna, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj. However, during the pandemic, the concert was put on hiatus.

“After the two-year break due to COVID we had to come back with a bang and give the fans an epic lineup,” says JoeBogdanovich, head of Downsound Entertainment (DSE). “This is only the tip of the iceberg, however, we have been planning the return of Sumfest for two years and we have an incredible festival planned for fans of Jamaican music.”

Sumfest will be at Montego Bay, Jamaica on July 20th – 23rd. Shenseea is carded to perform on July 22nd.