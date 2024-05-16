Afghanistan international Naveen-ul-Haq will no longer join Hampshire Hawks for their T20 Blast campaign.

Hampshire said that paceman Naveen would not be joining due to “unavoidable personal circumstances.”, external

The 24-year-old was due to join the Hawks for their final six group matches and would have been available for September’s knockout stages.

Naveen is seen as a T20 specialist, with 216 wickets at an average of 24.09 across 179 appearances.

More than 50 of those wickets came in three Blast stints with Leicestershire and he has also featured in the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League and SA20 among others.