The war in Ukraine could cut global economic growth by more than one percentage point in the first year after the invasion, according to a new report.

The Organisation for Economic Development (OECD) says the impact could also cause a “deep recession” in Russia if it is sustained.

Although Russia and Ukraine only make up a small percentage of the global economy, they are huge producers of raw materials.

The OECD also warns that the conflict could push up prices globally by about 2.5%.

Costs were already going up due to increased demand as Covid restrictions ease.

It comes as the Bank of England raises UK interest rates to 0.75%, citing concerns the war in Ukraine will push prices up further.