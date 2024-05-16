Dancehall Legend, Vybz Kartel cried foul after his attorney’s shared office building was destroyed in a fire, including documents related to his murder case.

Senior Superintendent Patrick Gooden, of Jamaica’s Fire Department said that it was impossible to salvage anything in the blaze, which occurred at the Duke Street, Downtown Kingston office building after 2:00 a.m. last Thursday.

Although a cause has been determined, Kartel condemned the act as malicious and mocked those supposedly responsible for their ignorance.

The Supreme Court adjourned the matter to May 29 and 30 for further deliberation.