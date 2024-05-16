Flow has been named the official telecommunications supporter for the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean.

This announcement was made by Flow’s senior marketing manager Nikala WIlliams-Rodgers, during the official launch of the company’s Carnival Campaign dubbed “Dis Is We”.

Mrs. Williams-Rodgers during the announcement highlighted their support of culture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as their support for cricket and what it means to Vincentians.

“Flow has been named the official exclusive telecommunications supporter in the Caribbean for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket 2024. It is a big win for us, you know this year we are giving you, as we usually do, we come out big, bold, and powerful to support culture; because it means something to the people of St. Vincent, but cricket means a whole lot to us too! So we have, as a company, put our weight behind both, so this year we are taking your way beyond the boundary!” Flow’s Marketing Manager said.

The 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup, a biennial Twenty20 International tournament contested by men’s national teams and organised by the International Cricket Council. It is scheduled to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States from 1 to 29 June 2024.

Three matches are set to be played here in SVG, with the first of those matches taking place on June 13th at the Arnos Vale Stadium. That match will see Bangladesh take on The Netherlands.