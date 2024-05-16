General Manager of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) Winsbert Quow is calling on Vincentians to change the way they use water.

He asked for the residents in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to make this change, especially in the dry season.

The CWSA’s General Manager’s call for Vincentians to change their water usage patterns comes amid an ongoing water rationing schedule, activated by the authority.

“The phenomenon that I’m seeing happening is that when the water goes, as soon as it comes back, our behaviour—we do the same things. What’s highlighted as well is that during the dry season we tend to want to use more water because is dusty. So we want to wash our cars more, we want to water our lawns and our flowers, some people want to even wash down their homes because of the dust. Now that is just exacerbating the problem; we need Vincentians to change the way they use water, particularly in the dry season,” Mr. Quow said.

Mr. Quow lamented that persons have been engaging in activities such as the washing of their vehicles and power washing their homes, which involve the excessive use of water.

He noted that while the CWSA will try to speak to persons about this misuse during a water shortage, he warned that the authority has the legislative power to restrict access to persons in the interest of public good.