The main objective of the recently launched Association of Vincentian Soca Artistes (AVSA) is to develop, advance and unify the soca industry here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to AVSA Committee Member Elrico Hunte, during his recent appearance on WE FM’s Activated Mornings program.

He discussed the advantages and opportunities that a unified front for soca artistes would present.

“The development, the artform itself seems to be dwindling a bit, and the youths that are coming up are not connected to what was there before, that they can blend what was there before with what they have now. So, AVSA’s main objective is to develop, advance and unify the soca industry of St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” he said.

Mr. Hunte goes on to speak about how this united front for local soca artistes will work in their favour.

“we put them together in one portfolio so that we can be able to go up to the stakeholders, we go up to corporate St. Vincent, we go up to the gatekeepers and have the conversation because we can’t just go an say, six, seven of us, just go there and say “boy, we want such and such,”—they’re going to say “how much people do you have with you, how many members do you have with you?” Hunte said.

Mr. Hunte during his appearance on the program emphasized the value that there is in unity.

AVSA recently had their official launch on April 30th at the Peace Memorial Hall. The association is led by President Chewalee Johnson.