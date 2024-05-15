Football’s world governing body Fifa is to set to establish a working group to look at the impact of playing competitive domestic matches overseas.

A legal settlement agreed between Fifa and match promoter Relevant Sports in the USA has, in the words of Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, “left the door ajar” for league games to be played in different countries.

Whilst the Premier League say they have no plans to do so, despite being the instigators of the infamous ‘39th game’ idea during Richard Scudamore’s time at the helm, La Liga are already planning overseas games for the 2025-26 campaign.

La Liga has revived their plans to play league fixtures overseas after cancelling Barcelona’s league match against Girona in 2019, which was due to be held in Miami.