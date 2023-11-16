Venezuela has rejected any call for them to not hold their December 3rd referendum on Guyana’s Essequibo County.

Venezuelan Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez told the International Court of Justice that “nothing will prevent the referendum from being held.

“No one can deny or divide this right finally, the state of Venezuela will not turn its back on what the people decide during the referendum,” she said, denying Guyana’s claims that Caracas was threatening peace and security in the region.

Venezuela’s Vice President accused Guyana of using the ICJ to interfere in her country’s internal affairs, adding, “nothing is above the constitution”.

Rodriguez said Venezuela’s appearance before the ICJ did not constitute the jurisdiction of that court but opted to present its arguments to counter.