The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has launched an investigation into the death of Ben Delpesche, a 47-year-old laborer from Greiggs.

On July 25, 2024, at around 10 A.M., Delpesche was found dead at his home by a concerned neighbor who had gone to check on him after he had not been seen for several days.

The body was discovered sitting in a chair inside his residence. The District Medical Officer arrived on the scene and confirmed Delpesche’s death.

While initial findings suggest there are no signs of foul play, a postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The police force is conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Delpesche’s death and is seeking any additional information from the public that might assist in the inquiry.