31-year-old fisherman Kevin Patterson has been arrested and charged by police for the offence of Assault on July 24th.

According to a release from the RSVGPF, the incident occurred on July 4, 2024, in Heritage Square, Kingstown, where Patterson allegedly struck a 56-year-old DJ and Radio Announcer Christopher “2 Kool Chris” Jones from Richmond Hill with a glass bottle on his left hand, causing Actual Bodily Harm (ABH).

Patterson appeared before the Kingstown Magistrates Court on July 24, 2024 and pleaded not guilty to the offence.

He was granted bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC with one surety, and the matter was adjourned to September 6, 2024 for trial.

This comes after the July 23rd arrest of Christopher Jones, popularly known as “2Kool Chris” a 56-year-old DJ and Radio Announcer of Richmond Hill, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, Mr. Jones allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 32-year-old Fisherman of Largo Height, by shooting him in his hip, left hand and right leg with a gun.

The offence was committed on July 4, 2024 at Bay Street, Kingstown. Jones appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on July 24, 2024, where he pleaded not guilty.

The conditions of his station bail continues and the matter was adjourned to September 6, 2024 for review.