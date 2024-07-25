A joint operation at His Majesty’s Prison (HMP) in St Kitts has uncovered a vast array of contraband, ranging from modern technology to improvised weapons.

The raid, conducted on July 23, brought together the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), the St Kitts-Nevis Defense Force, and HMP officers in a coordinated effort to root out illicit items within the facility.

The operation yielded an inventory of prohibited goods: five cellphones, nineteen chargers, three charger heads, and an extension cord were seized, as well as eleven cigarette lighters, a razor, several improvised weapons known as shanks, cannabis, tobacco, and seven bottles of homemade wine.

The most surprising was the confiscation of a Gameboy.

St. Kitts Police Commissioner James Sutton emphasized the power of inter-agency collaboration in tackling these security breaches.

The RSCNPF pledged to maintain this heightened vigilance, promising regular inspections and enhanced security measures at the prison.

They’ve also extended a call to the public, urging anyone with information about contraband or illegal activities to step forward and assist in their ongoing efforts to uphold law and order.