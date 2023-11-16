Governments in the region are calling for a collaboration with Africa in their pursuit of reparations.

The secretary general of the Caribbean community CARICOM Dr Carla Barnett says the issue of reparations for the trans-Atlantic slave trade is a priority.

Dr. Barnette said that CARICOM members have agreed that collaboration with Africa on reparations is critical to moving the reparations justice agenda forward.

She was at the time addressing the four-day ACCRA Reparations Conference, which entered its second day on Wednesday.

The conference brought together many African heads of state and government, alongside scholars, legal experts, and representatives of civil society organisations.