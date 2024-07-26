A 24-year-old man from Guyana has been charged with the attempted murder of his one-year-old stepson.

Shawn Davidson, a construction worker from the Northeast Squatting Area, was arrested on July 24 following the viral spread of photos and videos showing the child’s injuries on social media.

The alleged incident took place on July 17.

Davidson appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates Court, where he was not required to enter a plea.

Magistrate Faith McGusty has remanded him in custody until his next court appearance on August 12, 2024.