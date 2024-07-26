A judge in Antigua has denied the early release application of Isaiah and Kayvin Jerome Benjamin, who are serving 25-year sentences for a 2010 fatal robbery.

After 14 years in prison, the Benjamins sought early release, but Justice Ann Marie Smith rejected their request following a detailed case review.

The Benjamins, along with Edwin Gomez, were convicted for a robbery at T’s Natural Bamboo Bar that resulted in the death of an innocent bystander, Lyndon Isaac. During the review, Senior Prison Officer Lyndon Russell testified to the Benjamins’ progress and contributions to prison kitchen operations.

Although Justice Smith acknowledged their improved behavior, she found the evidence insufficient for early release and requested additional testimony from Prison Superintendent Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather.

Despite positive reports, Justice Smith ruled against their early release but scheduled another review in three years.