The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s recruiting of an on-staff psychiatrist continues to be a very difficult process.

This is according to the Minister of Health St. Clair Prince, while speaking in parliament.

Minister Prince said this is due to the high demand for psychiatrists, not just in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the region, but globally.

He noted that in April 2023, the ministry secured the services of a consultant psychiatrist, four years after the resignation of the previous psychiatrist in 2019. Unfortunately, the consultant psychiatrist hired in 2023 resigned in August of that same year.

However the health minister said that in the face of the challenge of hiring a psychiatrist directly, the ministry is exploring creatives ways of servicing the mental health sector.

“The Ministry is currently in discussions with two local medical schools to agree on partnering to recruit and employ a psychiatrist who will provide services at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre. In the interim, we are in the final stages of agreeing with a resident psychiatrist to provide support to the team at the MHRC. Additionally, the Ministry is reviewing three offers to partner with private psychosocial groups to offer services in the public sector. We have to be creative. If we can’t get somebody directly, we have to find a way to service the sector.” Minister Prince said.

According to Minister Prince there are currently five vacant positions in the mental health services program; they are: consultant psychiatrist, senior nursing officer, registrar, ward manager, and an occupation therapist.