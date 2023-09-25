Singer, songwriter, and dancer Usher has been announced as the headliner for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

Usher will take to the field at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium during the halftime show presented by Apple Music, according to a Roc Nation and NFL news release on Sunday.

The singer has been performing his vast collection of R&B hits during his Las Vegas concert series “Usher – My Way The Residency.” Since breaking onto the music scene in 1994 with his self-titled debut album “Usher,” he has sold over 80 million records worldwide and earned eight Grammys.

His top hits include songs such as “U Got It Bad,” “U Don’t Have to Call” and “Nice & Slow,” among many others.

Usher, whose full name is Usher Raymond, reposted the announcement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, and in his own post simply wrote: “LAS VEGAS. APPLE MUSIC HALFTIME SHOW. #SBLVIII”

He called it the “honor of a lifetime” and a moment to cross off his bucket list in a news release.

“I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” he said. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Seth Dudowsky, the NFL’s head of music, said in a statement that it would be another halftime for the history books.