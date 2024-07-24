Everyone is clear that Deadpool & Wolverine is going to be one of the box office hits of the year, if not the most watched movie of 2024. What didn’t seem so obvious is that Twisters, a disaster movie like the ones that are no longer made, was going to have such a good reception from the audience.

In its first weekend worldwide, Twisters has over grossed $80 million, achieving several milestone records.

It is the best opening weekend for a disaster movie, the second-largest opening for a live-action film this year—only two million behind Oppenheimer’s opening a year ago.

Although its numbers are expected to decrease a bit, especially with the release of the aforementioned Deadpool & Wolverine scheduled for July 25th, it is clear that Twisters will far exceed its investment, and according to critics, it’s not surprising; it’s a movie like no other, and a refreshing summer blockbuster for everyone.