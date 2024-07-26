Dancehall superstar Sean Paul has made it clear that he has no plans to retire from music and will keep performing until his last breath.

The Temperature artist pointed out that performing onstage helps him maintain his youthful energy, even as he acknowledged the challenges that come with age and the physical demands of performing.

Sean Paul’s music career began in the 1990s, when he branded himself a “conscious artist.” One of his first conscious tunes was a remake of The Wailers’ 1967 classic Nice Time, which he recorded in 1994 in collaboration with the late Former Third World percussionist Irvin ‘Carrot’ Jarrett.

Sean was later compelled to start recording songs about ‘sexy girls’ when his Dancehall career was in its infancy, as music producers were reluctant to voice his “conscious songs” and insisted that he take that route.