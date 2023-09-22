The Miss SVG pageant this year promises to be even more entertaining than last year’s production.

This is according to Member of the Beauty Shows Committee and Government Senator Hon. Shackell Bobb, who gave the assurance that the committee is doing their part in ensuring that the pageant is kept in line with international regional standards.

She encouraged attendees to be at the event on time to get the most of this year’s pageant.

“Talk about excitement, I must say that this year’s Miss SVG production would be a spectacular one, even more entertaining that the one we had last year and we had a great turnout last year. We are therefore expecting a bigger and better production, therefore we don’t want you to miss it,” she said.

Senator Bobb then spoke on the standards of the pageant and how the committee will be keeping it high this year.

“We are trying to keep the pageant in line with international and regional standards and we have something special in store for you,”.

The 2023 edition of the Miss SVG Pageant will see nine contestants vying for the crown and will take place on Saturday October 7th 2023, with a red carpet at 7 Pm and show time at 8 PM.