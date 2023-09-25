St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ senior women’s football team, Lady Heat, will be competing in their first home game of the CONCACAF Nations League tomorrow Tuesday September 26th.

Tomorrow’s game will see Lady Heat facing off against Bermuda at 3PM.

Marketing Officer of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation, Crystel Huggins said that despite the team’s rocky start to the season, she is urging all to come out and support their home team.

“We’re going to play out first home game tomorrow, so that’s basically why I’m here to promote the game tomorrow, Lady Heat is going to play against Bermuda tomorrow at three o clock at Arnos Vale. We started off rocky, you know, because we lost the first game, however, we have five more games to go so don’t count us out yet. Definitely going to encourage everybody to especially come out tomorrow because the girls need your support,” she said.

Tickets for tomorrow’s game are available between 9 am and 4 pm at the SVGFF office or on game day at the SVG Cricket Association Office.