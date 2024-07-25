Inside Out 2 has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time, six weeks after it was released in cinemas.

The film, a sequel to 2015’s Inside Out, has so far taken $1.46bn (£1.13bn) at box offices worldwide.

That means it has overtaken Frozen II, which made $1.45bn in 2019.

Inside Out 2’s total is likely to rise further in the coming weeks, and it is only just about to open in Japan.

The film has also overtaken last year’s most successful film, Barbie, which took $1.45bn.

However, Inside Out 2 has not yet surpassed Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King, which earned $1.65bn (£1.28bn).

Technically, The Lion King is computer-generated but the studio classed it as a live-action remake, which means it is not considered an animated movie.