The United States Coast Guard said the crew of its cutter Reliance repatriated 120 Cuban migrants to Cuba on Friday following several interdictions off Florida’s coast during Hurricane Ian.

The US Coast Guard said a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a sailing vessel lady Sunday about 12 miles southeast of Islamorada, South Florida.

The US Coast Guard also said that a good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel Sunday about 18 miles south of Marathon, Florida.

In addition, among other alerts, the US Coast Guard said a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel Monday about 12 miles south of Islamorada.