On Monday UN Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted the need to address global hunger, promote cooperation between businesses and governments, and mitigate the damaging impact of continuing climate change on food production.

During his address at the UN Food Systems Summit +2 Stocktaking Moment, in Rome, Mr. Guterres said that in a world of plenty, “it is outrageous that people continue to suffer and die from hunger.”

“Global food systems are broken – and billions of people are paying the price.”

Over 780 million people experience hunger, according to UN estimate.

Developing countries face additional challenges, as limited resources and debt burdens prevent them from investing fully in food systems which can produce nutritious food across the social spectrum.

Unsustainable food production, packaging and consumption are also contributing to the climate crisis, accounting for a third of all greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, 70 per cent of the world’s freshwater usage, and driving biodiversity loss.