Thirty two year old Caswell Smart walked out of the High Court #2 on July 21st a free man after spending six years behind bars for the conviction of manslaughter.

The Mahoe, Campden Park resident was released from custody this week when it was discovered that he had already spent more time on remand than his sentence that was being imposed.

Smart was initially charged with the murder of Julius Murray, also of Mahoe, who died on March 28, 2017. He denied the charge of murder when he was taken before the court, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

A postmortem on the deceased revealed the cause of death to be trauma to the neck with cervical spine fracture.