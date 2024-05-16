Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared that the issue of school violence has emerged as “a matter of grave concern”, particularly coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that there has been a noticeable change in the behaviour of Jamaica’s youth post-pandemic, noting that this phenomenon is not just in Jamaica.

Given the increased incidents of violent confrontations at local schools, Jamaica’s prime minister said he has directed the Education and Youth Ministry, as well as the National Security Ministry, to reassess the security situation at educational institutions.

But immediately, all schools will be directed to review both their entry and search policies in order to stop weapons from passing undetected through the gates of the institutions.