Two persons from St Ann, Jamaica are gearing up to face the court after they were arrested last week in connection with suspected lottery scamming activities.

The two—24-year-old Nickoy Pottinger of Mammee Bay, and 40-year-old Meleithia Green of Drax Hall— were arrested last Thursday and charged on Saturday for breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transaction) (Special Provisions) Act.

They were charged following a joint operation between Jamaica’s Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) and personnel from the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (CTOC) in St Ann last week.

MOCA said in a release Tuesday that Pottinger and Green were taken into custody after lottery scamming paraphernalia were reportedly found in their possession during the operation.

