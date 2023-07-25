Recent statistics in Guyana show that hundreds more Guyanese will be hired in 2023, all thanks to the continued efforts of the government to ensure that locals are able to benefit from opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

The country’s local content secretariat stated that for 2022, 2,700 Guyanese were employed in the petroleum sector, with 1500 comprising new hires.

Among other accomplishments by the Secretariat in 2022, around US$700 million was spent in the areas of procurement, employment and capacity development, and moreover, 1800 training programs were offered.

On the business side, around 850 Guyanese companies and businesses registered with the secretariat.

With the technical area within the oil and gas sector booming with job prospects, the area is expected to have 323 new hires for 2023. This was according to the calculation obtained using data from the Annual Plan Submissions of 25 major Tier-1 Sub-contractors operating in Guyana.