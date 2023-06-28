Two men were injured during separate shooting incidents in Grenada over the weekend.

The Royal Grenada Police Force confirmed a shooting incident on Sunday at Crochu, St Andrew, which resulted in one man sustaining injuries. Another man is in police custody assisting with the investigation into that matter.

In an unrelated incident, on Sunday, officers proceeded to La Calome, St David following reports of gunshots being fired.

Preliminary information revealed there was an altercation between three men when one of the men drew an object resembling a gun and threatened to shoot. This was followed by the sound of a loud explosion and one of the other two men was struck and sustained minor injuries. Villagers intervened and the assailant fled the scene.

He was later apprehended and found to have several injuries to his body. He was taken for medical attention and later admitted as a patient at Mt Gay Hospital.

Police investigations into both matters continue.