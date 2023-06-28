Guyana continues to focus on the building of affordable homes as the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) will undertake the construction of 70 core homes for low-income families in Region Four.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI) the ministry is inviting bids from eligible bidders to carry out the project which entails the construction of 20 x 20 feet two-bedroom concrete units.

The Core Homes Initiative falls under the $5.8 billion (US$28 million) Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme funded by the Inter-American Bank (IDB).

A total of 250 low-income families are set to benefit from the programme.

Each unit costs about GYD $4 million and beneficiaries are only required to contribute a sum of GYD $100,000 towards the cost of the home. They also receive a five-year termite treatment certificate and electrical certificate for the building valid for 10 years.