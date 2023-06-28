France is bracing for further protests after police shot dead a teenager, an incident which French President Emmanuel Macron said has “moved the entire nation”.

Clashes broke out between demonstrators and police overnight after an officer killed the 17-year-old in a Paris suburb, Nanterre.

The teenager, identified as Nael M, allegedly failed to comply with a police order to stop his car on Tuesday.

He was driving a rental car when police pulled him over for breaking several road rules, prosecutors said.

A video circulating on social media, authenticated by the French news agency AFP, shows two police officers trying to stop the vehicle, with one pointing his weapon at the driver through the window and firing at close range when he apparently continues to drive.

The car moved a few metres before crashing.