Two American citizens have died in a car crash in Trelawny, Jamaica.

Members of the Traffic Department in the Trelawny Police Division are probing a crash involving a truck and a car that resulted in the death of two male Americans on the Rio Bueno main road in Trelawny on Monday afternoon.

Reports are that at about 4:45pm, a Nissan Note motor car, driven by one of the foreign nationals, was travelling on the Rio Bueno main road towards St Ann, when it collided with an International truck headed in the opposite direction.

The driver of the car and his passenger suffered injuries from the impact of the crash and died on the spot.

The accident created heavy traffic congestion on the road on Monday.