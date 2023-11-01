A child in Trinidad and Tobago has been hospitalized after being left alone in a vehicle.

According to authorities, the child, a five-year-old girl, is in critical condition after being left in the vehicle for two hours on Sunday.

Officials were told that the child’s relatives went to a funeral and a female relative agreed to take the child, along with other children, to the funeral.

However, around 4pm when the service had completed, the child’s 41-year-old mother did not see her daughter with the group and made inquiries.

The relative said that she had left the child in the vehicle.

The child’s mother went to secure the five-year-old and found her unconscious.

The child was said to be covered in vomit and urine.

The ignition of the vehicle, police said, had been turned off and the vehicle had been locked.

She notified the paramedics and the child was taken to a nearby District Health Facility where she was treated before being transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.