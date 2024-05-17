The Jamaican policeman accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring five other people during a shooting incident in St Elizabeth in 2022 has been charged.

Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) officer, Constable Lakarie Barrett, was placed before the St Elizabeth Parish Court, to answer to the charges of murder and five counts of unlawful wounding.

The charges are a result of a completed investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Constable Barrett was charged in relation to the January 6, 2022 off-duty police fatal shooting of Lloyd Davis and shooting injury of five persons in the community of Accompong in St Elizabeth.

The police constable Barrett was offered bail in the sum of $2,000,000.00 with a surety, reporting conditions and a stop order was imposed.

The next court date in this matter is June 11, 2024.