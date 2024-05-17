In October of last year, it was announced that the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) will be donating bodycams to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

On the Thursday May 16th edition of WE FM’s Cop Chat program, the police force provided an update to the public on the bodycams.

Inspector of Police, attached to the Telecoms Department Olsen Rodney, confirmed that the cameras are already enroute to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We are awaiting the shipment from Taiwan, it’s enroute already. We’re in the process now, waiting for the container to come, so it would be here at some point,” he said.

The Republic of China (Taiwan) in October of 2023 donated 160 Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, 30 mobile/body camera units, and a vehicle license plate identification system to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

While Inspector of Police Rodney was not able to say at the time which division of the police force will be utilizing the bodycams, he noted that that decision will be made by the Commissioner of Police.