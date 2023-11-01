A sixty-two-year-old farmer has been arrested and charged by police with the offense of Assault Bodily Harm.

According to police James McDowall of Belair allegedly assaulted a 45-year-old Security Guard of the same address by striking him in his face with a wooden stool.

Police say that the incident occurred on September 21st at Belair at about 4:32 pm.

The 62-year-old farmer is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Meanwhile…

33-year-old cashier of Belmont, Kenneth Harry was arrested and charged by police with the offense of wounding.

Harry, according to a release from police, allegedly unlawfully and maliciously assaulted a 24-year-old Labourer of Mesopotamia by stabbing him on both shoulders with an unknown object.

The incident occurred on October 23rd at Fair Hall at about 7:40 p.m.

Harry is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.