Since the commencement of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force’s (RSVGPF)’s national gun amnesty on March 1st, there have been over 13 firearms and 291 rounds of ammunition handed over by the public.

The RSVGPF disclosed this information in their gun amnesty update, where they also made note of the recent amendments to the Firearms Act having reinforced a stringent stance against illegal firearms.

With just 14 days left in the Gun amnesty program, which ends on May 31st, the police force is appealing to all residents in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to encourage those in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition to hand them over.

Under the current Firearms Amnesty Program, guns, ammunition and even imitation firearms can be surrendered at the nearest police station or to designated community leaders, including ministers of religion, justices of the peace, parliamentarians, lawyers, or authorized firearms dealers, without fear of prosecution.

The program, according to the police, aims to help foster a more peaceful environment for citizens and visitors to SVG.