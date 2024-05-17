A new landmark agreement to enhance cooperation on integrated disaster risk management was signed this Wednesday, May 15, 2024, between the European Union and national and regional actors in Barbados.

Development of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was led by the European Commission’s Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations Department, and supported by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.

It brought together governmental, inter-governmental, and non-governmental organizations for negotiations, starting in 2023.

Shortly before the signing, Barbados’ Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Wilfred Abrahams, told the gathering that effective disaster risk management contributes to sustainable development, and the reduction of disaster risk may be considered as a cost-effective investment in preventing future losses.