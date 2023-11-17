An outbreak of dengue fever has been declared in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

According to the islands’ ministry of Health and Human Services there have been a total of thirteen cases confirmed, and 74 suspected cases of the virus.

Of the cases confirmed, 12 are from Providenciales and 1 is from Grand Turk.

As a result of the outbreak an extensive fogging schedule will be implemented across each island.

The health Ministry noted that there four dengue virus types. Two types of dengue virus have since been identified in the TCI- type two and type three.

Eight of the confirmed cases are type three, which can result in a more severe form of the disease while type two has been identified in one confirmed case. The other cases did not meet the criteria for typing.