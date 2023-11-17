Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar says that in the coming months there would be a process for the mobilization of non-state actors globally around the cause of promoting agroforestry as a part of the islands’ climate smart agriculture strategic plan.

It has been proven that agroforestry is an excellent initiative to advance food security and livelihoods for farmers, while at the same time advancing the cause for climate change resilience and adaptation.

Over the last decade, major efforts were made to expand cocoa and coconut production. The attempts to rehabilitate the citrus sub-sector and increase the production of ackee, were negatively impacted by the explosive eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano.

According to an official release, an important part of the climate smart agriculture practices promoted in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the establishment of a large-scale agroforestry platform which intends to cultivate a significant quantity of avocado, coconut, cocoa, nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, citrus, mango and ackee.