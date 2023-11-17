One tourist has been killed following a boating incident in the Bahamas.
The catamaran carrying over 100 people sank while travelling to a private island.
Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told The Associated Press that the unidentified 74-year-old woman was from Broomfield, Colorado, and was on a five-day vacation with her family when the catamaran sank late Tuesday morning.
The rest of the passengers and crew members were rescued. Two other unidentified people were taken to a medical facility, police said, but their conditions were not immediately known.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the 74-year-old woman died.
Police said in a statement that the woman was found unresponsive as they helped pull the passengers and crew members from the water. They said she was given CPR and then taken to a dock where she was declared dead.